GAMING  

Home

News

Features

Reviews

FILM  

Home

News

Features

Reviews

Interviews

News Music News

Paul McCartney and Pete Best lead well-wishers on Ringo Starr’s 80th birthday

Happy 80th, Ringo!

By Nick Reilly
Ringo Starr and Paul McCartney attend the World premiere of 'The Beatles: Eight Days A Week'.

The Beatles‘ original drummer Pete Best and singer Paul McCartney have led well-wishes to Ringo Starr on his 80th birthday.

Best, who was replaced by Starr in 1962 before the band achieved global fame, wrote on Twitter: “Thought about it and thought why not. Happy Birthday Ringo. It’s a special one. Have a good day.”

McCartney made reference to Starr’s 2018 knighthood, writing: “Happy birthday SIR RICHARD alias RINGO. Have a great day my long time buddy! – Paul.”

Advertisement

The well-wishes also proved to be quite literally out of this world – with the International Space Station also sending a message to the singer.

Later today, Ringo will host a livestream benefit concert to mark the occasion.

The star-studded event will consist of exclusive new at-home performances and previously unseen concert footage from former Beatles-bandmate Paul McCartneySheryl Crow, Joe Walsh, Ben Harper, Gary Clark Jr and more.

Advertisement

Donations during the event will be split between the Black Lives Matter Global Network, MusiCares, The David Lynch Foundation, and WaterAid. Ringo’s Big Birthday Show will air on the day of his birthday, July 7, from 5pm PST, on his YouTube channel.

Starr has long held concerts to mark his birthday in his adopted home of the United States. For the past 12 years, he’s hosted the ‘Peace and Love’ celebration event in Los Angeles on the date. Last year, David Lynch, Peter Jackson, Nils Lofgren, Sheila E., Benmont Tench, Ed Begley, Jr. and more joined him.

Last month, Starr expressed his support for global Black Live Matters protests alongside McCartney, sending “peace, love and continuous support”.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
NME Logo

The world’s defining voice in music and pop culture since 1952.

Join Our Mailing List

Sign Up Now >

© 2020 NME is a member of the media division of BandLab Technologies.