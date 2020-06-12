Paul McCartney announces ‘Flaming Pie’ special re-release

Paul McCartney has announced a special re-release of his 1997 solo album ‘Flaming Pie’ as part of his ongoing ‘Archive Collection’ series.

The reissue of the record, which was the former Beatle‘s 10th solo LP, is the 13th instalment in McCartney’s ongoing Grammy Award-winning ‘Archive Collection’, which began back in 2010 with the purpose of remastering and reissuing the musician’s solo records.

Set for release on July 31, ‘Flaming Pie’ — which was co-produced by ELO‘s Jeff Lynne, the late George Martin and McCartney himself — will be available in a 5xCD/2xDVD/4xLP Collector’s Edition, a 5xCD/2xDVD Deluxe Edition, and 3xLP, 2xLP and 2xCD editions.

Speaking at the time of ‘Flaming Pie”s original release, McCartney said: “[‘The Beatles Anthology’] reminded me of The Beatles’ standards and the standards that we reached with the songs. So, in a way, it was a refresher course that set the framework for this album.”

Pre-orders of the ‘Flaming Pie’ reissue are now live, and each pre-order will include a copy of the ‘Young Boy’ EP. That EP recreates the 1997 ‘Young Boy’ maxi single, featuring the remastered ‘Flaming Pie’ single ‘Young Boy’, a home-recorded version of the song, the original B-side ‘Looking For You’ and excerpts of ‘Oobu Joobu Part 1’.

You can see the unboxing video for the ‘Flaming Pie’ re-issue above.

McCartney fans should also look out for two additional EPs that are available for pre-order, with ‘The World Tonight’ set to arrive on June 26 before ‘Beautiful Night’ is released on July 17.

Each release in the ‘Paul McCartney Archive Collection’ is supervised by McCartney himself, who, as a press release explains, “oversees all aspects of each and every title from remastering to the curation of lost tracks, outtakes, artwork, photographs and video from his personal vaults, and much more.

“The result is one of the most ambitious and personal undertakings of its kind, one that encompasses more than 50 years of cherished, classic material from the most successful songwriter and recording artist in music history.”

