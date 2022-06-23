Paul McCartney announces Glastonbury warm-up gig at Frome’s Cheese & Grain

Paul McCartney has announced that ahead of his headline performance at Glastonbury this weekend he’ll play a warm-up gig at Frome’s Cheese & Grain.

The 1,400 capacity Somerset venue took to Twitter this afternoon (June 23) to announce it will host the legendary Beatle for a surprise gig, writing: “@PaulMcCartney Live in Frome? Tomorrow night at 5pm? Ok then!”

Tickets for the event can only be purchased at the venue and will be on a strictly first come first served basis. Tickets are limited to two per person and are priced £25 + booking fee. According to a statement on the venue’s website, its box office “will be open for extended hours this evening until tickets have sold out”.

It added: “What an incredible opportunity to watch Paul warm up for his Glastonbury headlining performance this weekend. What an amazing treat… we are told this won’t be his normal set either so should be an afternoon full of wonderful surprises.”

Find out more information about the surprise gig here.

👀 @paulmccartney Live in Frome? Tomorrow night at 5pm? OK then! 🎸 Tickets are available now from our box office in person only. First come, first served.https://t.co/sdAU8Tdbq1 pic.twitter.com/hxVTzjIsXi — Cheese & Grain Frome (@cheeseandgrain) June 23, 2022

McCartney – who recently celebrated his 80th birthday – will take to the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury at 9.30pm on Saturday (June 25).

Meanwhile, it was recently announced that all three of McCartney’s solo albums are to be released together for the first time.

The three albums, ‘McCartney’, ‘McCartney II’ and ‘McCartney III’ will be released as a limited edition boxset on August 5.

The ‘McCartney I II III’ box set will be available in three different formats – limited edition colour vinyl, black vinyl edition and CD – with each including three special photo prints with notes from Paul about each album. You can pre-order ‘McCartney I II III’ here.

