Paul McCartney announces ‘Got Back’ US tour dates

Paul McCartney has announced his plans for a tour of North America in the spring.

The legendary Beatle will hit the road for 14 dates, kicking off in Washington on April 28. His tour will call at Seattle, Los Angeles, Boston and Baltimore before wrapping in East Rutherford in New Jersey on June 16.

Pre-sale tickets for the jaunt go on sale on Tuesday (February 22) at 12pm local time, before they go on general next Friday (25th) at 10am local time. You can purchase tickets here and view the dates in full below.

The ‘Got Back’ tour will be McCartney’s first since his ‘FRESHEN UP’ tour wrapped up in July 2019.

“I said at the end of the last tour that I’d see you next time. I said I was going to get back to you. Well, I got back!” he said of ‘Got Back’.

Elsewhere, an NFT of McCartney’s handwritten notes for ‘Hey Jude’ recently sold for over $76,000 (£56,136).

Six Beatles-related NFTs sold for a combined $158,720 (£117,236), with McCartney’s personal ‘Hey Jude’ notes coming in as the biggest-seller.

The Beatles’ ‘Hey Jude’ arrived as a standalone single in August 1968 ahead of the group releasing their classic ‘White Album’ later that year. The track remains a staple of McCartney’s solo concerts.

In other news, The Beatles‘ legendary 1969 rooftop performance from Get Back was recently released as a live album on major streaming platforms for the first time.

The unannounced gig took place on top of Apple Corps’ headquarters on Savile Row in London, marking the Fab Four’s final public performance of their career.