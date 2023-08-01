Paul McCartney announces Australia 2023 tour dates

Paul McCartney has announced his first tour of Australia in six years – find the full list of dates and information below.

Today (August 1), McCartney took to social media to announced his upcoming six-show run in Australia, which will take place between October and November. It will also mark his first shows Down Under since 2017.

“Hey, G’day Australia. Paul McCartney here, I’m coming down to see you in October with my ‘Got Back’ tour. Haven’t been back since 2017, very excited to come down and see all you Aussies,” he said in an announcement video on YouTube.

McCartney added: “We’re going to have a great time, it’s going to be really special and we’re going to rock. So come on down, see you then.”

Pre-sale tickets go live on Wednesday, August 9th, with a public on-sale following on Friday, August 11th via Frontier Touring. Tickets to the Melbourne and Newcastle shows can also be purchased via Ticketmaster.

The tour announcement comes just a day after McCartney teased an international tour. It is currently unclear if McCartney will announce more global tour dates for the ‘Got Back’ tour.

Paul McCartney’s Australia 2023 ‘Got Back’ tour dates are:

October 18 – Adelaide – Entertainment Centre

October 21 – Melbourne – Marvel Stadium

October 24 – Newcastle – McDonald Jones

October 27 – Sydney – Allianz Stadium

November 01 – Brisbane – Suncorp Stadium

November 11 – Gold Coast – Heritage Bank Stadium

Paul McCartney’s upcoming Australia tour will mark Macca’s first shows since his headlining slot at Glastonbury 2022.

The former Beatle last toured Australia in 2017. He had previously toured the country back in 1964 with The Beatles and in both 1975 and 1993 with Wings.

In other Macca news, the musician recently went to a screening of Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer with Steven Spielberg. The pair were spotted outside a cinema in New York’s summer vacation hotspot the Hamptons on Monday (July 24).