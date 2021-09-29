Paul McCartney behind mystery ‘Grandude’ adverts in local papers across the UK

Paul McCartney has been revealed as the person behind a set of ‘Grandude’ adverts which have recently appeared in local newspapers across the UK.

The adverts have run in the classified section of papers such as the Manchester Evening News, Liverpool Echo and Scotland’s Daily Record over the past week.

“Grandude and chillers seek information leading to the whereabouts of Nandude,” the advert, which you can see here, begins.

Advertisement

“Grandude and his four chillers are looking for their adventure-loving Nandude. Nandude has traversed the thickest jungles and sailed the deepest oceans, always to return with stories to tell. But she’s been gone far longer than we expected!

“Grandude needs your help! Nandude loves playing the accordion. If you listen out, you might see her before you see her! Have YOU seen Nandude?”

The ‘Grandude’ in question refers to the main character in McCartney’s range of children’s books, which began with the picture book Hey Grandude! in September 2019.

“The book introduced a magical grandpa named Grandude, who was inspired by a nickname Paul’s own grandchildren (or ‘Chillers’!) had given him,” according to an explainer on McCartney’s website.

The local adverts appear to be in promotion of the latest ‘Grandude’ book, Grandude’s Green Submarine, which is set to be published in the UK tomorrow (September 30).

Advertisement

McCartney will discuss another one of his books, The Lyrics: 1956 to the Present, during an in-person event at London’s Southbank Centre in November.