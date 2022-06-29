A festivalgoer who fainted during Paul McCartney‘s headline show at Glastonbury 2022 last weekend, which caused a brief halt to the set, has said she is “absolutely gutted” about missing the show.

The legendary Beatle‘s near-three-hour show on Saturday night (June 25), which featured a whole host of classic songs and special guest appearances from Dave Grohl and Bruce Springsteen, drew a huge crowd to the Pyramid Stage.

Some fans, such as Lisa Morris, had waited hours to see McCartney’s set from the front of the crowd barriers.

However, Morris, 50, from Bath, started to feel unwell shortly before McCartney came on stage. She fainted around 25 minutes into the performance, and had to be carried out of the crowd by security guards.

McCartney had been telling a story about Jimi Hendrix at the time, but stopped to check in on Morris. “What’s going on there? Something happening in the middle of the crowd,” he said. “Let’s attend to it.”

Once he saw that security were successfully dealing with the incident, he joked: “It wasn’t that solo I played, was it?”

Speaking to BBC News, Morris said that she was “absolutely gutted” to have missed the performance from her “hero” McCartney.

“Probably five, six songs in, that was it, game over,” she recalled about the moment she fainted, adding that she “absolutely sobbed” when she later realised that she had missed the set.

Morris had been celebrating her 20th year of volunteering at Glastonbury’s on-site church, and said the anticipation of going to see McCartney had been building up “for months and months and months”.

Her husband had recently been diagnosed with bowel cancer, meaning that he could not attend the festival with her this year. “Seeing Paul McCartney was my goal and just kept me going throughout all of this awful time at home,” she explained. “To get to the front was my biggest goal.”

After waiting at the barrier for seven hours, Morris fainted 25 minutes into the set and was carried to the medical tent, where she was told she was on the verge of hypothermia.

Upon realising that she was missing the rest of McCartney’s set, Morris said she “absolutely sobbed my heart out – my favourite song was playing in the background”.

Morris also said that she felt “absolutely ridiculous”, adding: “Why did I stand there? I’m a nurse, I should know better.” She now hopes that she will be able to see McCartney live in the future: “Hopefully if he tours again I’ll be able to get a ticket. That’s my only hope.”

McCartney’s set also featured a virtual duet between the musician and the late John Lennon of The Beatles’ ‘I’ve Got A Feeling’.