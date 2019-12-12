Paul McCartney has recorded a “secret” Christmas album – but only his family get to hear it

Paul McCartney has revealed he once recorded a secret Christmas album “just for the family” which gets played once a year at festive gatherings.

“Years ago I thought, there’s not very good Christmas records,” the Beatles legend told BBC Radio 4’s World at One programme.

“So I actually went into my studio over a couple of years and I made one.”

Advertisement

Speaking to Sarah Montague, McCartney said he would never release the demo of Christmas carol instrumentals, despite it becoming a firm favourite among his children and grandchildren.

“The kids like it,” he said. “It’s something they’ve heard through the years, you know, and now it’s the grandkids getting indoctrinated with my carols record.”

The interview also saw McCartney discussing how he’s getting ready for his headline slot at Glastonbury Festival next year – comparing his preparations to those of a well-drilled Olympic athlete.

He said he will prepare for his Pyramid Stage headline slot by playing 10 concerts “to get up to speed”.

Advertisement

“You don’t get an athlete just coming into the Olympics not having done a few races beforehand,” McCartney said.

“The idea is by the time I get to Glastonbury it’ll just be just like another gig. But of course it won’t be, because it’s very special.”

It was announced yesterday (December 11) that Netflix are set to adapt Paul McCartney‘s 2005 children’s novel High In The Clouds into an animated feature film.

The streaming service are set to work alongside Gaumont on the new production, which will be directed by Oscar nominee Timothy Reckart and feature production and original songs from the Beatle.

Last month, he also shared two new songs – ‘Home Tonight’ and ‘In A Hurry’.