Paul McCartney says he keeps forgetting how to play Beatles songs

"I have to re-learn everything. I’ve written an awful lot, you can’t retain them all."

Sir Paul McCartney has admitted that he can’t remember how to play all the Beatles songs, after penning some of the most celebrated songs in history.

The music icon, 77, says he has to rely on bandmates and listen to some of the deeper cuts that he hasn’t played in a while, with the Fab Four’s back catalogue dating back some 55 years.

“I have to re-learn everything. I’ve written an awful lot, you can’t retain them all. We go in rehearsal and I’m, ‘Oh yeah, that’s how it goes,'” McCartney told The Mirror.

And while he has worked on over 1,000 songs, he believes that most of them have stood the test of time.

When asked if he thinks his songs are “pretty good,” he replied: “I do, I really do. Some of the old songs you say, ‘Oh, that’s clever, I wouldn’t have done that’. It’s exciting to think that still works. We were a little rock and roll group from Liverpool, it just kept going.”

Meanwhile, McCartney has recently hinted that he may release an album of outtakes in the future after amassing “millions” of them during studio recordings.

Describing the outtakes as a “treasure trove” in an interview on his website, the 77-year-old said the material comes from various ab-libbed sound checks and rehearsals.

On being asked if he still improvises at soundchecks, McCartney said: “Yeah, we do!” and added: “We’ve got millions of them! And fortunately, there’s a guy in our team called Jamie, who logs them. And he tells me we’ve actually got thousands. Some of them are really good and occasionally I’ll pick one out and work on it.”

The music legend is also currently working on his first musical – an adaptation of It’s A Wonderful Life.