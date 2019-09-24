Paul McCartney reveals that he has “a lot of dreams” about John Lennon

"I often have band dreams, and I'm often with John [in them]"

Sir Paul McCartney has spoken about his memories of John Lennon, revealing that he still has “a lot of dreams” about his Beatles bandmate.

The musician was asked about his creative and personal relationship with the late Lennon during a wide-ranging interview on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, which aired in the US last night (September 23).

Presented with a picture of himself with Lennon, McCartney recounted how when The Beatles split he was often portrayed as “the villain” and recalled rumours which claimed that his friendship with Lennon had soured by that point.

“And I kind of bought into it. Because when you’re called [the villain] for long enough, you start to believe it,” McCartney said, before asserting that he eventually came to the conclusion that they were still friends.

Asked about how often he now thinks about Lennon, who died in December 1980, McCartney said “quite often”.

“I dream about him,” McCartney revealed. “When you’ve had a relationship like that for so long, such a deep relationship… I love when people revisit you in your dreams.

“I often have band dreams, and I’m often with John [in them]… I have a lot of dreams about John, and they’re always good.”

McCartney recently reunited with Ringo Starr to record a cover of the Lennon-written song ‘Grow Old With Me’. The track will feature on Starr’s upcoming new album ‘What’s My Name’, which is due out next month.