Ready Glastonbury? Check out these exclusive Paul McCartney live photos

Paul McCartney has shared some exclusive on-the-road photos from his acclaimed 2022 ‘Got Back’ tour, before he returns to the UK to headline Glastonbury this weekend.

After the former Beatle recently celebrated his 80th birthday, anticipation is high for what Macca might have in store for his return to Worthy Farm’s Pyramid Stage on Saturday.

His 2022 stadium and arena tour kicked off back in April, boasting a stellar setlist that showcased the best his material from his solo career, The Beatles and Wings– as well as performing a “virtual duet” with John Lennon.

A spokesperson for McCartney told NME: “Paul has just completed the US run of his Got Back tour. Ahead of headlining Glastonbury this weekend, his first UK performance since 2018, Paul has shared some photographs of life on the road over the past few months.”

Check out some exclusive photos of McCartney on stage and behind-the-scenes below.

Paul McCartney will take to the Pyramid Stage at 9.30pm on Saturday. Check back at NME here for the latest news, reviews, interviews, photos and more from Glastonbury 2022.