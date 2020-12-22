Paul McCartney names his favourite Beatles songs

Paul McCartney has given a rundown of his favourite Beatles songs in a new interview.

The legendary musician was speaking to Apple Music’s Zane Lowe about his former band following the release of his latest solo album ‘McCartney III’.

While discussing The Beatles, Lowe asked McCartney if he’d ever given him a definitive answer when it came to revealing his favourite Beatles song – adding “and did you swerve that question?”

“I always swerve it,” McCartney joked, before revealing the song he “always” offers in response to anyone who asks him that question – watch The Beatles discussion at the 52 minute-mark in the below video.

“I always say ‘You Know My Name (Look Up The Number)’, which is a zany, zany little B-side that nobody knows – but we had such fun making it,” McCartney said about the track, which was released as the B-side to the ‘Let It Be’ single in 1970.

“It’s like a little comedy record. And I just remember the joy of making it.”

McCartney added: “But there’s a lot of songs that I love of the Beatles. I think ‘Strawberry Fields’ is a great song; I think ‘Hey Jude’ worked out great. I’ve got a lot of favourite songs: ‘Blackbird’ I love, ‘Eleanor Rigby’ I love.”

Asked which Beatles song he reckons he’s listened to the most, McCartney picked ‘Let It Be’.

“I would say probably ‘Let It Be’ … It’s the most ubiquitous. It sort of got everywhere. Ubiquitous from the Latin, ubi quo, meaning everywhere.”

Yesterday (December 21) Peter Jackson shared a sneak peek at his upcoming Beatles film Get Back, which is set for release in August 2021.