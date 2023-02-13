Paul McCartney pays emotional tribute to “inspiration” Burt Bacharach

Paul McCartney has paid tribute to the late songwriter Burt Bacharach.

Bacharach, the man behind huge hits such as ‘I Say A Little Prayer’ and ‘Raindrops Keep Falling On My Head’, died on Wednesday (February 8) at the age of 94. He passed away at his home in Los Angeles from natural causes, a spokesperson told the Washington Post.

Now, the former Beatle has become the latest figure from the entertainment world to pay tribute to Bacharach in an emotional thread on Twitter.

“Dear Burt Bacharach has passed away,” McCartney began. “His songs were an inspiration to people like me. I met him on a couple of occasions and he was a very kind and talented man who will be missed by us all. His songs were distinctive and different from many others in the ’60s and ’70s…”

He continued: “When we met not too long ago he reminded me that he had been the musical director for Marlene Dietrich when The Beatles shared the bill with her at the London Palladium. He was a lovely man. Nancy and I send lots of love to his family. Paul.”

Dear Burt Bacharach has passed away. His songs were an inspiration to people like me. I met him on a couple of occasions and he was a very kind and talented man who will be missed by us all. His songs were distinctive and different from many others in the '60s and '70s… pic.twitter.com/pwoAiBChfM — Paul McCartney (@PaulMcCartney) February 11, 2023

Numerous other artists have paid tribute to Bacharach in the last week. Tim Burgess was one of the first: “One of the greatest songwriting legacies in the history of ever. Farewell Burt Bacharach, you were a king,” he wrote along with a clip of Aretha Franklin singing ‘I Say A Little Prayer’.

One of the greatest songwriting legacies in the history of ever. Farewell Burt Bacharach, you were a king pic.twitter.com/c5FCijQWb9 — Tim Burgess (@Tim_Burgess) February 9, 2023

Liam Gallagher also expressed his condolences, writing: “RIP BURT BACHARACH X,” while his brother Noel Gallagher said: “RIP Maestro. It was a pleasure to have known you. NGX.” In the wake of Bacharach’s death, fans began sharing his duet of ‘This Guy’s In Love With You’ from the ’90s with Noel Gallagher, a song which went on to inspire the Oasis hit ‘Half The World Away’.

Elvis Costello, meanwhile, played Bacharach’s hit ‘Baby, It’s You’ in tribute on the first night of his ten-night residency at The Gramercy Theatre in New York.