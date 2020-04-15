Paul McCartney praises “very special” Billie Eilish, but he “wouldn’t swap” recording in Abbey Road for a bedroom

Paul McCartney has opened up on his love of Billie Eilish‘s music, after the two got in contact via FaceTime.

The Beatles icon revealed in a new interview with Howard Stern that he was put in touch with Eilish after his daughter, esteemed designer Stella, created the singer’s stage wears for Glastonbury.

“Stella FaceTimed me with Billie and her family because she wore some of Stella’s clothes on Glastonbury when she played it, so they were there. It was great to sort of chat with them and stuff,” he explained.

When asked if he envies the ability of Eilish and brother Finneas’ ability to create their music from their own bedroom, McCartney said “For them, it’s brilliant. And what they produce from the bedroom is really very special.”

But he admitted that the same recording scenario would not have worked for the Beatles.

“The memories of going into EMI studios and to Abbey Road and the thrill of being some kid who’d been in his bedroom long enough, thank you very much, and getting out to this beautiful studio and being on almost kind of office hours — two songs in the morning, lunch, two songs in the afternoon, good night. Four songs a day we were banging them out, it was so exciting… I wouldn’t swap that for anything.”

In the same interview, McCartney called for Chinese wet markets to be banned, stating his belief that they are to blame for the current coronavirus pandemic.

McCartney said: “I really hope that this will mean the Chinese government says, ‘OK guys, we have really got to get super hygienic around here.’ Let’s face it, it is a little bit medieval eating bats.”

McCartney also spoke about the cancellation of Glastonbury 2020 due to the pandemic, which he was set to headline, saying: “What’s disappointing for me is the people who bought tickets, who were looking forward to this and thinking here’s something groovy to do in the summer, and suddenly the plug is pulled, and we can’t come around and play for them.

“It’s sad for us, too – we were looking forward to that.”

Earlier this month (April 3), McCartney was one of several high-profile musicians, including Elton John and Stormzy, to contribute to a video thanking NHS workers for their work during the coronavirus crisis.