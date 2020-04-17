Paul McCartney and Ricky Gervais among 100 contributors to ‘Dear NHS’ charity book

Sir Paul McCartney and Ricky Gervais are among the 100 star-studded contributors to a new charity book titled Dear NHS: 100 Stories to Say Thank You.

Compiled and edited by This Is Going to Hurt author Adam Kay, all proceeds from the collection will go towards NHS Charities Together (to fund vital research and projects) and The Lullaby Trust, a charity which supports parents bereaved of babies and young children.

Dear NHS: 100 Stories to Say Thank You will be published on July 9, and includes personal stories from the likes of McCartney and Gervais which aim to highlight the outstanding work done by the NHS over the years.

Emilia Clarke, Charlie Brooker, Peter Capaldi, Martin Freeman, Jameela Jamil, Irvine Welsh, Zoe Ball and Daisy May Cooper are among the many other contributors to Dear NHS.

Speaking about the book, Kay said: “Every single one of us owes so much to the NHS. It is our single greatest achievement as a nation, always there for us and never more so than now.

“I hope that the book, and the money it raises for charity, will in some way manage to say thank you to the heroes who are putting our lives before their own every day.”

You can see the full list of contributors so far below:

Dolly Alderton, Monica Ali, Kate Atkinson, David Baddiel, Zoe Ball, Johanna Basford, Dame Mary Beard, William Boyd, Frankie Boyle, Jo Brand, Kevin Bridges, Alex Brooker, Charlie Brooker, Rob Brydon, Bill Bryson, Kathy Burke, Peter Capaldi, Jimmy Carr, Candice Carty-Williams, Bridget Christie, Emilia Clarke, Martina Cole, Rev Richard Coles, Daisy May Cooper, Jilly Cooper, Fearne Cotton, Peter Crouch, Juno Dawson, Grace Dent, Victoria Derbyshire, Reni Eddo-Lodge, Chris Evans, Anne Fine, Martin Freeman, Dawn French, Stephen Fry, Mark Gatiss, Ricky Gervais, Baroness Tanni Grey-Thompson, Professor Green, Mark Haddon, Matt Haig, The Hairy Bikers, Naomie Harris, Victoria Hislop, Nick Hornby, Sali Hughes, Konnie Huq, Marina Hyde, E.L. James, Greg James, Jameela Jamil, Sir David Jason, Jackie Kay, Peter Kay, Lorraine Kelly, Marian Keyes, Shappi Khorsandi, Nish Kumar, Stewart Lee, Joanna Lumley, Lee Mack, Emily Maitliss, Andrew Marr, Alexander McCall Smith, Sir Paul McCartney, Sir Trevor McDonald, Caitlin Moran, Kate Mosse, Jojo Moyes, David Nicholls, John Niven, Graham Norton, Chris O’Dowd, Sir Michael Palin, Sue Perkins, Katie Piper, Ian Rankin, Jonathan Ross, Frank Skinner, Paul Sinha, Matthew Syed, Catherine Tate, Dame Emma Thompson, Louis Theroux, Sandi Toksvig, Stanley Tucci, KT Tunstall, Johnny Vegas, Kit de Waal, Danny Wallace, Phil Wang, Mark Watson, Robert Webb, Irvine Welsh, Jack Whitehall, Josh Widdicombe, Dame Jacqueline Wilson, Greg Wise.

