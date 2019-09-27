It's 50 years since the final album The Beatles recorded was released

The Beatles‘ surviving members Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr have been reunited at Abbey Road Studios, 50 years to the day since The Beatles’ classic album ‘Abbey Road’ was released.

McCartney attended a party last night (September 26) to celebrate the anniversary with his wife Nancy Shevell, while Starr was there with his wife Barbara Bach at the studios in St John’s Wood, North London. Other guests included Nile Rodgers and Taron Egerton.

Starr and McCartney have also recently teamed up on Starr’s new solo album ‘What’s My Name’. Out on October 25, the album sees McCartney play bass and sing backing vocals on Starr’s cover of John Lennon’s ‘Grow Old With Me’. In addition, Starr guested on the final night of McCartney’s US tour in Los Angeles in July. Starr played drums on Beatles classics ‘Helter Skelter’ and the title track of ‘Sgt Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band’.

The pair were pictured arriving separately, missing the opportunity to recreate the iconic sleeve of ‘Abbey Road’, which saw The Beatles cross the pedestrian crossing outside Abbey Road Studios together.

The anniversary of ‘Abbey Road’ has also been celebrated with the release today of a reissued version of the album. It features a new mix of the album by Giles Martin from the original master tapes produced by his father, George Martin. The package also contains 23 demos and alternative recordings of songs produced for ‘Abbey Road’.

To mark the reissue, The Beatles recently released the first official video of one of the album’s classic songs, ‘Here Comes The Sun’.