Paul McCartney rumoured to be Guns N’ Roses’ special guest during Glastonbury set

Paul McCartney has been rumoured to be a special guest during Guns N’ Roses‘ headlining set at Glastonbury 2023.

According to a tweet posted by @secretglasto on Twitter, it was speculated that the former Beatle will be joining the rockers for a rendition of Wings 1973 hit ‘Live and Let Die’.

“As many of you saw, Paul McCartney was in attendance at The Pretenders gig on the Park. We’re hearing he may be guesting with Guns ‘n’ Roses later for a rendition of Live and Let Die,” read the tweet.

Guns N’ Roses are known for performing a handful of covers at their live shows such as The Stooges’ ‘T.V. Eye’, Bob Dylan‘s ‘Knockin’ on Heaven’s Door’, and UK Subs’ ‘Down on the Farm’

Macca made a brief appearance during the end of The Pretenders set at the Park Stage. Eagle-eyed fans spotted that he was stood at the side of the stage. After hugging Pretenders frontwoman Chrissie Hynde, Macca, who became the oldest Glastonbury headliner this time last year, went on stage, gave a quick thumbs up, and then went off again.

In other Glastonbury news, yesterday (June 23) mystery band The Churnups were revealed to be the Foo Fighters, who took the Pyramid Stage for a one-hour performance.

Elsewhere at Glastonbury, Oscar-winning actor Tilda Swinton joined Max Richter on stage – but a man attempted to interrupt their set with a naked protest.

The Park stage saw another movie star collaboration yesterday (June 23), with Cate Blanchett appearing with Sparks during their early evening set.

