Paul McCartney has said the Brexit referendum was “probably a mistake” and that the current political turmoil over leaving the EU is “a mess”.

Speaking to BBC2’s Newsnight, McCartney admitted he didn’t vote at all in the referendum, saying: “I didn’t see anybody saying anything sensible enough” to convince him to vote either Leave or Remain.

But he revealed he wasn’t certain that leaving would make life better in Britain. He said: “What put me off was that I was meeting a lot of older people, pretty much my generation.

“They were going, ‘Alright, Paul. It’s going to be like it was in the old days, we’re going to go back.’ And I was: ‘Yeah? Oh, I’m not sure about that.’ And that attitude was very prevalent.” He added: “I’ll be glad when it’s over.”

The former Beatle added he thought Brexit would eventually be resolved, saying: “I think we’ll come through it. We always do.”

McCartney’s views are in contrast to his former Beatles bandmate Ringo Starr. Although made in September 2017, 15 months after the vote to leave Europe, the drummer’s then-view that Britain should rush through leaving Europe mysteriously went viral earlier this month.

Starr said at the time: “The people voted and they have to get on with it. I think it’s a great move. To be in control of your country is a good move.”

McCartney was speaking to promote Linda McCartney: The Polaroid Diaries, a new book of photos by his late wife Linda.

The two surviving Beatles are reunited on Starr’s new album ‘What’s My Name’. Out on October 25, McCartney plays bass and sings backing vocals on a cover of John Lennon’s song ‘Grow Old With Me’.

Meanwhile, The Beatles’ 1969 album ‘Abbey Road’ is reissued next week (September 27) in a remastered edition. It’s also available as a boxset featuring an album of demos.