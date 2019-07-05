Paul McCartney says he “cried for a year” when wife Linda died

The musician, photographer, and activist died in 1998, aged 56

Paul McCartney has talked about losing his wife Linda, who was a musician, photographer and animal rights activist.

Linda McCartney died after a battle with breast cancer on April 17, 1998. She was 56 years old.

Speaking ahead of a retrospective exhibition of the photographer’s work in Glasgow, McCartney told the BBC: “Both my mum and Linda died of breast cancer. We had no idea what my mum had died of because no-one talked about it. She just died.”

He continued: “The worse thing about that was everyone was very stoic, everyone kept a stiff upper lip and then one evening you’d hear my dad crying in the next room. It was tragic because we’d never heard him cry. It was a quiet private kind of grief.”

Of his reaction to Linda’s death, the Beatles star said he “cried for about a year, on and off.” “You expect to see them walk in, this person you love, because you are so used to them,” he said. “I cried a lot. It was almost embarrassing except it seemed the only thing to do.”

McCartney added of the time before Linda’s death: “When she came to Britain and we got to together the greatest thing about it was we both wanted to be free. We did what we wanted and she took pictures of it all.”

Paul and Linda McCartney got married in March 1969 in London and had three children together – Mary, Stella, and James. They released the album ‘Ram’ together in 1971 and formed the band Wings in the same year. The couple were also nominated for an Oscar for their song ‘Live And Let Die’, the theme tune for the 1973 Bond film of the same name.

Meanwhile, McCartney hit out at a Texas university last month for allegedly “using dogs for experiments”. The star wrote an open letter to Michael K. Young, the president of Texas A&M University (TAMU) after PETA released footage of the animals reportedly being used in muscular dystrophy experiments.