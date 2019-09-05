Paul McCartney says headlining Glastonbury 2020 is a “remote possibility”

Macca. Worthy Farm. We're There.

Paul McCartney has responded to reports that he could headline Glastonbury next year – and it’s looking pretty positive.

The Beatles icon has been tipped for a headline slot as the iconic festival celebrates its 50th anniversary in 2020. He’s also the bookies favourite to take top billing – alongside the likes of Fleetwood Mac, Foals and Elton John.

Appearing on Zoe Ball’s BBC Radio 2 Breakfast Show this morning (September 5), McCartney did little to quell the speculation when asked if a Pyramid Stage appearance was in order.

“I mean people are saying that it would be good if I did it, so I’m starting to think about whether I can or whether it would be a good thing. My kids are saying ‘Dad we’ve got to talk about Glastonbury’ and I think I know what they mean,” he said.

“So they go every year, like a lot of people these days, and it is a great festival and we played there quite a long time ago so, maybe it is time to go back, I don’t know, I’d have to put a few things in place and try and do that but it’s starting to become some sort of remote possibility. (ZB: fingers crossed) I mean it’s definitely not fixed yet but people are starting to talk about it.”

McCartney previously topped the Glastonbury bill in 2005, and founder Michael Eavis seemingly let slip earlier this year that another performance was on the cards.

“Paul’s on good form at the moment,” Eavis told BBC Somerset. [He’s coming here] hopefully for the 50th. Don’t make a big thing of it though, will you?”