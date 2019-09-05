Paul McCartney says headlining Glastonbury 2020 is a “remote possibility”

Macca. Worthy Farm. We're There.
Paul McCartney has responded to reports that he could headline Glastonbury next year – and it’s looking pretty positive.
The Beatles icon has been tipped for a headline slot as the iconic festival celebrates its 50th anniversary in 2020. He’s also the bookies favourite to take top billing – alongside the likes of Fleetwood Mac, Foals and Elton John.
Appearing on Zoe Ball’s BBC Radio 2 Breakfast Show this morning (September 5), McCartney did little to quell the speculation when asked if a Pyramid Stage appearance was in order.
“I mean people are saying that it would be good if I did it, so I’m starting to think about whether I can or whether it would be a good thing. My kids are saying ‘Dad we’ve got to talk about Glastonbury’ and I think I know what they mean,” he said.
“So they go every year, like a lot of people these days, and it is a great festival and we played there quite a long time ago so, maybe it is time to go back, I don’t know, I’d have to put a few things in place and try and do that but it’s starting to become some sort of remote possibility. (ZB: fingers crossed) I mean it’s definitely not fixed yet but people are starting to talk about it.”
“Paul’s on good form at the moment,” Eavis told BBC Somerset. [He’s coming here] hopefully for the 50th. Don’t make a big thing of it though, will you?”
Back as far as 2017, Emily Eavis said that they had already booked two headliners for Glasto 2020. While rumoured acts for next year also include Madonna, Arctic Monkeys, The 1975, Fleetwood Mac and naturally Oasis, Emily did rule out the chances of Pink Floyd performing.
“Ideally, we’d have a mix of old and new acts headlining,” she told NME. “A bit of both. But, a lot can happen between now and then, and it’s about seeing who comes through and who would be right for us. It kind of depends, we’ve just got a little while, we’re not in any rush, but it’s quite exciting. It’s always good having something in the long term plans as well.”
The 1975’s Matty Healy also stated that they’d be “ready” to headline Glastonbury next year.