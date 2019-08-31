Paul McCartney says his grandson was mugged at knifepoint

The Beatles legend revealed he too had been mugged in the past

Paul McCartney‘s grandson was recently mugged at knifepoint, as revealed by the Beatles legend himself.

Speaking in a new interview, McCartney said that suspects took his grandson’s mobile phone after he was robbed in London.

Not sharing which grandchild it was, McCartney told The Times that his grandson felt like a “coward” after it happened.

“He was saying the worst thing was that he should have just thumped the guy; he came back and felt a coward,” McCartney explained. “I said, ‘No, no, no, no! The guy had a knife and you don’t know, the guy might be able to use that knife’.”

While discussing his grandson’s ordeal, the Beatle recalled a time during his childhood when he got mugged for his watch.

“When I was a kid it was four guys and they nicked my watch,” he admitted. “I was of a similar age. I just happened to be on my own, bigger kids came along and it was the same feeling. [I thought at the time] ‘I have got to learn karate and be a black belt — and then I’ll get ’em!’ It was the worst thing.”

