Paul McCartney says he is “yet to plan” his Glastonbury 2022 headline set

Paul McCartney has admitted he still hasn’t planned his forthcoming Glastonbury headline set.

The former Beatle was recently confirmed along with Kendrick Lamar as the final headliners at this year’s bash, joining Billie Eilish who was previously announced in topping the bill on the Pyramid Stage.

When asked what he’s got planned for this year’s event, which will run at Worthy Farm between June 22-26, McCartney told Metro Radio: “Yeah, to tell you the truth we don’t know exactly what we’re going to do yet, but we are definitely planning on having a few tricks up our sleeve…”

He previously headlined the Pyramid Stage in 2004. Talking about that performance he continued: “My best memory was that moment we walked out on stage, when we performed there in 2004. The sheer size of the crowd, and the banners and the flags that they all hold up which reminded me of the battle of Agincourt.

“The crowds at Glastonbury have always reminded me of a medieval battle scene – it looks very heraldic, and to see this iconic scene and particular Glastonbury ‘look’ was very exciting.”

Other big names on this year’s bill include the likes of Lorde, Foals, Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds, Sam Fender, Megan Thee Stallion, Charli XCX, Arlo Parks, Haim, Blossoms, Beabadoobee, Olivia Rodrigo, Girl In Red, Megan Thee Stallion, Fontaines D.C., Elbow, Pet Shop Boys, Phoebe Bridgers, IDLES, St. Vincent, Wolf Alice, Self Esteem, Sleaford Mods, Turnstile and The Jesus and Mary Chain.

It will be Glastonbury’s first edition since 2019, with both the 2020 (due to be headlined by McCartney, Lamar and Taylor Swift) and 2021 festivals both cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Meanwhile, all remaining tickets for the festival sold out in just over 20 minutes at the weekend.

Earlier this year, Glastonbury organiser Michael Eavis said: “We’re going to run a really brilliant show this year, and it’s going to be the best show ever I’m quite sure.”

“People are so excited to come back… they’re really looking forward to coming back… it’s going to be quite the exceptional event,” he said before revealing that the headliners for the festival were in place for the next two years.