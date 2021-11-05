Paul McCartney has said his parents were “the original inspiration” for his songs with The Beatles and his solo career.

He said that although there had been “so many” influences on his songwriting, his parents had the largest impact.

Speaking at an exhibition of memorabilia from his own collection at the British Library in London via BBC News, in connection with his career-spanning biography, The Lyrics, he said: “Thinking about songs that I’ve written at every stage of my career, I came to realise that my parents, Jim and Mary McCartney, were the original inspiration for so much that I’ve written.