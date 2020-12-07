Paul McCartney says Peter Jackson’s ‘Let It Be’ provides “proof” he wasn’t to blame for Beatles split

Paul McCartney has hailed Peter Jackson’s upcoming documentary Get Back for providing confirmation in his own mind that he wasn’t responsible for The Beatles‘ split.

The new film from the Lord Of The Rings director captures the making of the band’s final album, 1970’s ‘Let It Be’, which is set to challenge the popular narrative that the group constantly clashed during their later years.

McCartney has previously been accused of orchestrating their split, after he announced his departure from the band in April 1970 and later that year filed a law suit which called for the group's formal dissolution. While he previously said that he undertook the move to protect their music, McCartney explained that Jackson's footage confirms that he isn't to blame for their split. "It was so reaffirming for me," he told The Sunday Times. "Because it proves that my main memory of the Beatles was the joy and the skill." He went on: "The proof is the footage. I bought into the dark side of the Beatles breaking up and thought, 'Oh God, I'm to blame.' I knew I wasn't, but it's easy when the climate is that way to start thinking so.



"But at the back of my mind there was always this idea that it wasn't like that, but I needed to see proof. There's a great photo Linda took, which is my favourite, of me and John working on a song, glowing with joy. This footage is the same. All four of us having a ball." McCartney previously hailed the documentary for providing an authentic portrait of The Beatles' final years together.