Paul McCartney looks set to dissect his new solo album ‘McCartney III’ as part of Tim Burgess‘ lauded Twitter listening party series.

The Beatle releases the new solo album, the culmination of a trilogy of self-titled efforts that began 50 years ago, tomorrow (December 18).

“Hey @PaulMcCartney,” Burgess tweeted last month. “Just wondering if you fancy doing a [listening party] for ‘McCartney III’. Give us a shout if you do.”

Advertisement

Today (December 17), McCartney has given Burgess said shout, tweeting him back with a simple thumbs up, indicating that the listening party is on its way. No date has yet been set for the event.

Launched back in March as the UK went into coronavirus-enforced lockdown, ‘Tim’s Twitter Listening Parties’ are listen-and-tweet-along online events that see bands and artists tweeting through a playback of one of their classic albums and interacting with fans.

The likes of Wolf Alice, Pulp, Franz Ferdinand, Blur, Oasis, The Cribs, The Libertines, The Cure, IDLES and many more have all held their own parties, and Burgess shared a 400+ song playlist of all the participants back in October.

Speaking to NME about his listening parties back in March, Burgess explained that he saw the concept as being “a distraction” from the news.

“It’s an inclusive thing and it’s fun, which is something we need to have. It’s at 10pm for a reason, as a distraction from the 10 O’Clock News – anyone can watch the news at any other time of the day, so it’s not a protest.

Advertisement

“It’s less than 45 minutes, everyone seems to be able to say what they wanna say, it’s a great way for fans to find out what goes on behind the making of an album.”

Reviewing the imminent ‘McCartney III’, NME wrote: “If future archaeologists take this three-album series as a significant marker of his solo half-century, they’ll conclude that Paul McCartney never stopped liberating.”