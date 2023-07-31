Paul McCartney teases major international tour: “Got to get you into my life”

Paul McCartney has teased the possibility of embarking on an international tour, including potential shows in Australia.

McCartney took to his official social media accounts to post a cryptic message encouraging fans to sign up to his mailing list. The posts come with the promise of “news coming soon”.

Featuring a blue sky with clouds and the sound of a radio being tuned, the clip shared on Twitter had a caption that read: “Got to get you into my life! Sign up to get the news first.” Fans have also pointed out that the clip includes one-second flashes of McCartney’s 80s b-side ‘Ode To A Koala Bear’, the b-side of the ‘Pipes of Peace’ hit ‘Say Say Say’.

Got to get you into my life! 🎸 Sign up to get the news first: https://t.co/LFF5OFYr8N pic.twitter.com/GEs4FGfcSr — Paul McCartney (@PaulMcCartney) July 29, 2023

Advertisement

Australian concerts giant, Frontier Touring, have also shared and reposted the video clip onto their social media accounts as well as a photo of the side of a building in Melbourne with a billboard reads “Got to get you into my life”.

As Noise11 reports, the new posts popping up on both Macca and Frontier Touring’s social media pages come a day after the concerts giant posted banners for ‘Got To Get You Into My Life’ with link to the Frontier website with the URL GotBack. Got Back was the name of the 2022 Paul McCartney North American tour and its one UK date in Glastonbury in June 2022.

The possible tour dates would mark Macca’s first shows since his headlining slot at Glastonbury 2022. He is expected to embark on an Australian string of shows on October 2023.

Advertisement

The former Beatle last toured Australia in 2017. He had previously toured the country back in 1964 with The Beatles and in both 1975 and 1993 with Wings.

In other Macca news, the musician recently went to a screening of Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer with Steven Spielberg. The pair were spotted outside a cinema in New York’s summer vacation hotspot the Hamptons on Monday (July 24).

Fans of the online game Destiny 2 have been speculating that Macca may be part of the original soundtrack for the game’s return.

Destiny 2‘s orchestrator Ella Rae Feingold recently shared a photo of sheet music to her Instagram account, obscuring the names of those involved in the composition, but she left “P. McCartney” visible.