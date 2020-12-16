Paul McCartney previews new documentary series with Rick Rubin – watch

Paul McCartney has teased a new documentary with Rick Rubin – you can watch the trailer below.

The former Beatles musician, who will release his new album ‘McCartney III’ on Friday (December 18), posted a 96-second black-and-white preview of the film to his official YouTube channel today (December 16).

A description for the project reads: “Paul McCartney x Rick Rubin. A forthcoming documentary event. Coming Soon.”

In the video, we see Macca and the acclaimed producer behind a studio desk as they listen to The Beatles’ classic track ‘Come Together’. “You can actually control the band with the bass,” McCartney explains.

The pair’s conversation is interspersed with archive footage of the Fab Four, whose 1965 song ‘Michelle’ also features in the trailer.

Wings’ ‘Live And Let Die’ (1973) closes the clip, with McCartney commenting: “That was one of greatest music moments of my life.”

According to Deadline, the documentary will be made up of six parts. Frank Marshall, who directed The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend a Broken Heart, is listed as a co-producer. It’s said that Endeavor Content is currently looking for distributors.

A release date has not yet been confirmed.

In a four-star review of ‘McCartney III’, NME wrote: “If future archaeologists take this three-album series as a significant marker of his solo half-century, they’ll conclude that Paul McCartney never stopped liberating.”

Meanwhile, Paul McCartney is set to appear on Ringo Starr’s upcoming new EP ‘Zoom In’. The five-track collection will also feature contributions from the likes of Dave Grohl, Finneas and Jenny Lewis.