Paul McCartney to take part in rare signing for new picture book ‘Hey Grandude!’

And they say legends don't do signings

Paul McCartney is going to be signing copies of his new picture book Hey Grandude! in London, it has been revealed.

The Beatle will take part in a rare signing at the Piccadilly branch of London’s Waterstones alongside illustrator Kathryn Durst to celebrate his new children’s book on September 6.

During the special appearance, McCartney will read the story of ‘Grandude’ – “a super-cool Grandad who takes his grandchildren on a whirlwind magical mystery tour, from tropical seas to Alpine mountains, all before bedtime!”

The news was shared from McCartney’s official Twitter account today (August 8), on the same day as the 50th anniversary of The Beatles’ iconic ‘Abbey Road’ photoshoot.

The tweet shared a link to McCartney’s website, where fans and customers will have the chance to purchase one of a limited amount of tickets to attend the event with up to two children or grandchildren to meet the singer-songwriter and have a copy of Hey Grandude! signed in person.

In other news, Paul McCartney has admitted that he can’t remember how to play all the Beatles songs, after penning some of the most celebrated songs in history.

The music icon, 77, says he has to rely on bandmates and listen to some of the deeper cuts that he hasn’t played in a while, with the Fab Four’s back catalogue dating back some 55 years.