Paul McCartney began his 2022 ‘Got Back’ North American tour last night (April 28) – check out fan-shot footage and the setlist below.

The Beatles icon took to the stage at the Spokane Arena in Spokane, Washington for his first concert in over two years. McCartney’s current run of shows also includes stop-offs in Seattle (May 2,3), Los Angeles (13) and Orlando (28).

Kicking off with the Fab Four’s ‘Can’t Buy Me Love’, Macca’s mammoth 36-song set also included the first solo outings of the legendary group’s tracks ‘Getting Better’ (1967) and ‘You Never Give Me Your Money’ (1969) since 2003 (via Setlist.FM).

Elsewhere, the legendary musician gave ‘McCartney III’ track ‘Women And Wives’ its live debut; he released his 18th solo studio album in late 2020 at the height of the COVID pandemic.

McCartney also treated the audience to The Beatles’ ‘Abbey Road’ cut ‘She Came in Through The Bathroom Window’, marking its first airing since 2008. For ‘I Got A Feeling’, the singer-songwriter made use of Peter Jackson’s Get Back footage to ‘duet’ with John Lennon.

“Wow, is all I can say [is] you’ve been a fantastic audience for our opening night,” McCartney told the sold-out crowd. He ended the show by bringing a Ukrainian flag out on stage.

You can watch a selection of videos from the gig below.

Paul McCartney played:

‘Can’t Buy Me Love’ (The Beatles song)

‘Junior’s Farm’ (Wings song)

‘Letting Go’ (Wings song)

‘Got To Get You Into My Life’ (The Beatles song)

‘Come On To Me’

‘Let Me Roll It’ (Wings Song, followed By ‘Foxy Lady’ jam)

‘Getting Better’ (The Beatles song, first time live since 2003)

‘Women And Wives’ (live debut)

‘My Valentine’

‘Nineteen Hundred And Eighty-Five’ (Wings song)

‘Maybe I’m Amazed’

‘I’ve Just Seen A Face’ (The Beatles song)

‘In Spite Of All The Danger’ (The Quarrymen song)

‘Love Me Do’ (The Beatles song)

‘Dance Tonight’

‘Blackbird’ (The Beatles song)

‘Here Today’

‘Queenie Eye’

‘Lady Madonna’ (The Beatles song)

‘Fuh You’

‘Being For The Benefit Of Mr. Kite!’ (The Beatles song)

‘Something’ (The Beatles song)

‘Ob-La-Di, Ob-La-Da’ (The Beatles song)

‘You Never Give Me Your Money’ (The Beatles song, first time since 2003)

‘She Came In Through The Bathroom Window’ (The Beatles song, first time since 2008)

‘Get Back’ (The Beatles song)

‘Band On The Run’ (Wings song)

‘Let It Be’ (The Beatles song)

‘Live And Let Die’ (Wings song)

‘Hey Jude’ (The Beatles song)

Encore:

‘I’ve Got A Feeling’ (The Beatles song)

‘Birthday’ (The Beatles song)

‘Helter Skelter’ (The Beatles song)

‘Golden Slumbers’ (The Beatles song)

‘Carry That Weight’ (The Beatles song)

‘The End’ (The Beatles song)

Prior to the gig, McCartney shared a behind-the-scenes look at the rehearsals for his ‘Got Back’ tour. “We’re really excited to see those happy faces,” he said in the clip, “and [we’ll] try and bring them some peace, love and a little bit of joy in these dark days.”

McCartney’s run of North American headline shows is due to conclude at the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on June 16. Any remaining tickets for the current run can be found here.

Paul McCartney will return to the UK to headline Glastonbury 2022 alongside Billie Eilish and Kendrick Lamar.

Last month, Macca teased that he and his band had “a few tricks up our sleeve[s]” for his long-awaited return to Worthy Farm. Tickets for this year’s festival are now sold out.