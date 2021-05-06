Paul McCartney‘s solo music career is set to be celebrated with a new collection of stamps from the Royal Mail.

The collection, which was made in close collaboration with the Beatle, is set to be released on May 28.

Among the McCartney stamps that are set to be issued later this month are a set of eight featuring artwork from the musician’s solo LPs, including his most recent album ‘McCartney III’.

The remaining four stamps, which are presented in a ‘Miniature Sheet’, feature images which span three decades of McCartney at work in the studio.

“Paul McCartney remains a vital figure at the centre of rock and pop, an artist whose legacy is immense, but whose work continues to generate popular attention and critical acclaim,” Royal Mail’s David Gold said in a statement.

“This dedicated stamp issue is a fitting tribute to one of the UK’s much loved and revered musical icons.”

McCartney is the third artist to be celebrated by the Royal Mail with a dedicated stamp issue, following on from the late David Bowie in 2017 and Elton John in 2019.

You can find out more about the Paul McCartney Royal Mail collection and pre-order by heading here.

