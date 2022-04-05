Paul Oakenfold announces new autobiography, ‘Ready Steady Go’

Paul Oakenfold has announced that he’s releasing an autobiography this summer, Ready Steady Go: My Unstoppable Journey In Dance.

The superstar DJ’s memoir follows his journey from his “musical baptism” in 1980s New York and seminal club nights in London to starting one of the longest-running dance record labels – Perfecto Records – and “a legendary trip” to Ibiza that introduced him to trance and changed dance music forever.

Oakenfold will also delve into the details of living with dyslexia and how this has shaped his creative choices as a DJ and producer. The book is set to arrive August 18 via Welbeck Publishing Group.

“In a career like mine, you don’t get many chances to stop and reflect on what you’ve achieved. Writing this book has given me the opportunity to reminisce on the many wild moments in my career, from DJ-ing at Stonehenge and the base camp of Mount Everest, to working with legends like Madonna, U2, and many more, to running my own record label,” Oakenfold said in a statement.

“It’s also made me think more about the crucial personal moments in my life that had more of an impact on me than I first thought, like growing up with dyslexia. That’s something that set me on a creative path that I owe a lot of my career to. I feel privileged to share my life stories with you, and there’s many more already in the making for the next memoir!”

My autobiography “Ready Steady Go: My Unstoppable Journey in Dance” is coming out in the UK on 18 August. Check it out here: https://t.co/aiPLTeJHJM News about when you can pre-order for the rest of the world coming soon. @welbeckpublish pic.twitter.com/HHPp4QLiBh — Paul Oakenfold (@pauloakenfold) March 31, 2022

Elsewhere, Britney Spears has said that writing her memoir is “healing and therapeutic”.

In a since-deleted Instagram post to fans, the pop star said that addressing her past is “hard” but suggested that her efforts will be worth it.

“I’m writing a book at the moment and as it’s actually healing and therapeutic…it’s also hard bringing up past events in my life…I’ve never been able to express openly,” she wrote.

“I can only imagine that I do sound childish but I was extremely young when those events took place…and addressing it now… I’m sure it seems irrelevant to most and I’m completely aware of that!”[via Billboard].