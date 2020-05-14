Paul Simon hails “brave” Welsh NHS staff for ‘Bridge Over Troubled Water’ cover

Paul Simon has praised Welsh NHS staff after their stirring cover of ‘Bridge Over Troubled Water’ went viral.

The Simon & Garfunkel musician said the performance by construction workers, medics and council staff at a field hospital in Llandudno was “extraordinary.”

He also praised workers as Ysbyty Enfys, which means Rainbow Hospital in Welsh, for their bravery.

“Here is an extraordinary performance of ‘Bridge Over Troubled Water’ by the brave men and women from NHS in honour of the Llandudno’s Venue Cymru, which has been turned into a temporary coronavirus hospital,” Simon wrote on Facebook.

“During this process, the facility has been renamed to Ysbyty Enfys, which is Welsh for Rainbow Hospital, as a symbol for hope.”

As well as NHS staff, the video also features messages from Jools Holland and Welsh actors Mathew Rhys and Rhys Ifans. It sees the performers delivering the track in both English and Welsh.

Local musicians Manon Llwyd and John Williams headed up the project after volunteering as artistic directors and producers.

“We would like to thank all of the performers for sharing their talents and to Venue Cymru for great teamwork and for trusting us in our work and to Paul Simon for his beautiful song and his support,” said Ms Llwyd.

Sarah Ecob, the general manager of Venue Cymru, added: “We can’t wait to get back to shows and events but in the meantime we will continue to support the amazing health and support staff working at Ysbyty Enfys.”

The video has scored more than 80,000 views since Simon reposted it on his own Facebook page on Wednesday (May 13).

The UK remains in lockdown, but with some restrictions lifted after Boris Johnson announced details of a new COVID Alert system and gave an update on the UK’s lockdown restrictions in his latest national address.

People in the UK are now allowed to enjoy unlimited exercise, as well as sitting in parks with friends outside their immediate households.