Paul Stanley of KISS up for Foo Fighters collaboration

Paul Stanley of KISS has said he would be up for making some music with Foo Fighters if the opportunity ever came up.

Speaking at the red carpet premiere of Studio 666 – the new horror-comedy starring the Foos – which took place at the TCL Mann Chinese Theater in Hollywood on Wednesday (February 16), Stanley opened up about his connection to Dave Grohl.

“Dave and I, we had children in the same school, so I’ve known Dave for a while,” the guitarist told Consequence.

Advertisement

He then went on to share his admiration for the iconic frontman. “I mean, look, what he’s done is phenomenal,” said Stanley. “The idea of going from being the drummer in such a pivotal band to becoming really arguably one of the biggest rock stars in the world? Pretty good.”

Asked whether there will ever be collaboration between the two, Stanley said that “at some point, I’m sure we’ll do something – we’ll make some noise together. That’s what makes music so fun.” Not just the collaboration process, Stanley confirmed, but “not knowing what’s coming tomorrow”.

In December, Foo Fighters brought KISS‘ Gene Simmons onstage during a show in Las Vegas.

After spotting a fan who bore a striking resemblance to the bassist, Grohl then invited the real Simmons to come out from the side of the stage during their gig at Park MGM’s Dolby Live theatre.

In other news, Grohl has said he hopes to release a full album of new thrash metal music by next week.

Advertisement

Earlier this week a track by the fictional band Dream Widow, which features on the Studio 666 soundtrack, was released, and Grohl has now revealed that more new music is on the way.

Speaking on The Howard Stern Show this week, Grohl explained more about how the film’s soundtrack connects with its premise, which sees the Foos setting up to record their 10th album in a haunted mansion.

“I wind up finding this creepy basement. And I go into the basement, I find this tape by a band [Dream Widow] from 25 years ago that recorded there,” Grohl said. “And there’s this song that, if recorded and completed, the fucking demon in the house is unleashed, and then, whatever, all hell breaks loose.”

Speaking in another new interview with Rolling Stone, Grohl said that he now hopes to release a full Dream Widow album by the time Studio 666 premieres next week.

“It will be [Dream Widow’s] ‘lost album’,” Grohl said of the project. “It’ll be the album they were making before [the lead singer] fucking killed the entire band.

“I mean, I work fast, but fuck, this deadline is going to kill me,” he added. “Yes, I’ll get it out for the movie. By February 25th, there will be a Dream Widow record.”

A precise release date for the record has yet to be announced.

Last weekend Foo Fighters streamed a pre-recorded gig from the Los Angeles Convention Center, broadcasting it as an “immersive 180-degree VR concert” on the band’s Facebook and Instagram pages (AKA the ‘Metaverse’) and the Horizon Venues app.