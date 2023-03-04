Paul Stanley says a reunion of KISS’ original line-up would be more like ‘PISS’

KISS singer and guitarist Paul Stanley has spoken about the idea of a reunion of KISS’ original line-up, saying it would be more like “PISS”.

The US band was formed by Stanley, singer and bassist Gene Simmons, guitarist Ace Frehley and drummer Peter Criss in 1973. However, Frehley and Criss went on to leave the band in the ‘80s, although both have performed with the band since.

In their current form, KISS features Stanley, Simmons, guitarist Tommy Thayer and drummer Eric Singer.

In a new interview, Stanley was asked why the band had not performed at their Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame induction in 2014 – and if it was because Thayer and Singer were not included in the inductions. “The hypocrisy is that we’re not a band they like,” the guitarist told The Howard Stern Show. “They purposely kept us out for 15 years. And other bands that they embrace, they induct people’s moms and songwriters and all these people.

“And with us, it truly was unfair. Because we had too much pride in this lineup, which is KISS, and has been KISS for 20 years. It’s not newcomers. … This is the band that has carried the flag and taken it, really, to another level. This is the band I always dreamed it would be.”

He went on to say that the Rock Hall had been “demanding, quite honestly” and wanted KISS to perform with Frehley and Criss. “At this point, that would be demeaning to the band, and also would give some people confusion,” Stanley said. “‘Cause if you saw people onstage who looked like KISS but sounded like that, maybe we should be called PISS.”

KISS have also announced their final-ever tour dates. The End Of The Road farewell tour will head to the UK in June for six dates, before wrapping up in North America later this year.

Although the band might be quitting touring, Simmons said in an interview last year that he expects the band to continue “in ways even I haven’t thought of”.