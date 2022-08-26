Paul Stanley says he’s not interested in writing new KISS music

Paul Stanley has said he’s not interested in writing new KISS music because it will “never compete with the past”.

Speaking on the Howie Mandel Does Stuff podcast, Stanley said he and his KISS bandmates won’t be making a follow up to 2012’s ‘Monster’ soon because new music won’t have that “connection to important times in your life”.

When asked if the band were working on new music, he replied: “No. Because at this point, I came to the conclusion that it can never compete with the past. Not because it’s not as good, but it hasn’t the connection to important times in your life.

“It doesn’t have that patina to it of, ‘Gee, I remember I heard this song when I was 18,’ or, ‘I heard this song when I was on my first date or whatever.’ You can’t compete with that. It’s more than a song; it’s a snapshot of your life at a certain point.

“We did two albums in the last, I think probably 10 years, and there are songs on those that are every bit as good as anything I’ve ever written, but they’re new.

“Somebody says, ‘Why don’t you do a new album?’ You do a new album and do a song — we have one song, ‘Modern Day Delilah’, which is as good as ‘Love Gun’ or any of these songs, but it hasn’t aged; it’s not like wine that has a chance to have grown in importance. Not just because of what it is, but because what it’s surrounded by.”

Stanley went on to say he felt he would be “setting myself up for disappointment” if he were to write new songs.

He added: “Not crushing disappointment, but when you put your heart and soul into doing something and it kind of gets a polite nod, there’s other things I’d rather do.”

Recently, KISS bassist Gene Simmons said he anticipates the band continuing “in ways even I haven’t thought of” after the current line-up stops touring.

The band announced back in 2018 that they would embark on one massive final tour, before hanging up their iconic costumes, with Simmons saying they were retiring out of “self-respect” and because of the “love” for their fans.

In a recent interview, Simmons hinted at a significant extension to the farewell tour, promising that KISS will take the show to 100 more cities before they finally retire.