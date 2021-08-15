Paul Stanley says Joni Mitchell owns a KISS pinball machine

Paul Stanley has revealed that Joni Mitchell owns a KISS-branded pinball machine.

In a new tweet, Stanley said he and Mitchell caught up over dinner at a restaurant this weekend.

“I spent a few minutes last night catching up with Joni Mitchell at a restaurant,” he wrote. “I’m always in awe of her artistic journeys & spirit. Even through the devastation of an aneurysm she shines.

He added: “Joni reminded me that she has a KISS pinball machine. What an incredible woman. Love her.”

Stanley was one of a host of musicians and celebrities to send well-wishes to Mitchell in 2015 when she suffered a brain aneurysm.

“Send your LOVE and PRAYERS to Joni Mitchell today,” Stanley wrote at the time. “Wishing her a full, fast recovery!”

Elsewhere, Joni Mitchell recently shared a rare video message in which she reflected on the 50th anniversary of her classic album ‘Blue’.

Released in 1971, Mitchell’s fourth studio album is widely regarded as one of the greatest records of all time. After releasing a new EP of demos and outtakes from the ‘Blue’ sessions, Mitchell took to her official Twitter account to post a message.

“I’m so pleased with all of the positive attention that ‘Blue’ is receiving these days,” Mitchell said while sitting at a table outside. “When it was first released it fell heir to a lot of criticism. So 50 years later people finally get it, and that pleases me. Thank you.”

Mitchell is also among the artists set to be honoured as part of the 2021 Kennedy Center Honors.

Mitchell will receive a lifetime achievement award at the live awards ceremony on December 5 at the John F. Kennedy Center in Washington, DC, the first time the award has ever been handed out.