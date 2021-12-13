Paul Weller has added a trio of huge UK outdoor shows to his existing summer 2022 tour – see the full list of dates below.

The new dates come after Weller last week (December 3) cancelled all of his remaining 2021 tour dates due to a band member testing positive for COVID.

Weller’s UK tour, which was previously rescheduled due to COVID, will resume in March and continue throughout April. That second leg culminates with a three-night run of London shows (April 22, 23, 24) ahead of European dates in May/June.

He will then return to the UK for a number of outdoor gigs in June and July. Alongside previously announced shows in London, Swansea and more, he’s now added shows in Kent, Lincoln and Bedford.

“It’s brilliant to announce these UK summer shows for 2022 and to be able to play outdoors again after such a long time,” Weller said in a statement.

See the new and existing summer 2022 UK tour dates below, with tickets for the new shows on sale on Friday (December 17) here.

JUNE 2022

18 – Tonbridge, Hop Farm (new date)

19 – London, Royal Hospital Chelsea

JULY 2022

2 – Lincoln, Lincolnshire Showground (new date)

15 – Margate, Dreamland

30 – Bedford, Bedford Park (new date)

31 – Swansea, Singleton Park

Earlier this year, Paul Weller received his sixth UK Number One solo album with ‘Fat Pop (Volume 1)’.

Reviewing the album, NME said: “It’s to Weller’s credit that these more plaintive and introspective tracks sit so smoothly aside ‘Fat Pop’’s more playful experiments. It means that for the second time in less than a year he’s released a record that can sit safely among the best of his long career. Weller’s current purple patch is growing ever more potent.”