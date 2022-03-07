Paul Weller announced as special guest for Madness’ Royal Albert Hall show

Paul Weller has been announced as special guests for Madness‘ show at the Royal Albert Hall this month.

The longstanding ska group had previously been announced to perform at the famous venue, one of a series of high-profile shows in aid of the Teenage Cancer Trust this month.

Now, Weller has been announced for an exclusive guest appearance which takes place on March 24. He will be joined by his band for a unique acoustic set.

Madness’ gig is one of a number of shows taking place at the Albert Hall between March 21 and 27, with Don Broco, Yungblud, Liam Gallagher, The Who and Ed Sheeran also appearing. For the full list of dates, and remaining tickets, click here.

We’re delighted to announce that Paul has been asked to join @MadnessNews at the @RoyalAlbertHall for #TeenageCancerGigs! Paul and his band will perform an acoustic set at this incredible night that supports @TeenageCancer. Tickets available here: https://t.co/LAhuND7Wni pic.twitter.com/Yl8lC2Llts — Paul Weller (@paulwellerHQ) March 7, 2022

The venue will also host a night of comedy on March 22, featuring Joel Dommett, Rob Beckett, Rosie Jones, Romesh Ranganathan and more.

Elsewhere, Madness are set to throw an “all-day party” in London to coincide with the Queen’s Jubilee Bank Holiday weekend in June.

The group shared a tongue-in-cheek video on Instagram that showed frontman Suggs being knighted by a Queen lookalike and features references to Game Of Thrones

In November, it was announced that Madness would be headlining Tramlines festival alongside Sam Fender and Kasabian.

The band are also due to play Edinburgh’s new pop up venue The Big Top on June 12, with Biffy Clyro, Fatboy Slim and Snow Patrol playing subsequent dates.

Their last run of live shows was last winter’s ‘Ladykillers’ tour, which featured special guests Squeeze.