Paul Weller announces 2024 UK tour

Paul Weller has announced details of an upcoming UK tour, set to kick off next year. Find a list of dates and ticket details below.

The new run of shows follows the singer-songwriter’s recent string of live shows around Europe throughout this year, including a slot at Wembley Stadium as the support for Britpop Icons, Blur.

Announced today (November 24), the tour will see Weller perform around the UK throughout Spring 2024. The dates kick off with a stop at the Lighthouse venue in Poole on April 4, and continue the following day at the Beacon in Bristol.

Advertisement

From there, dances in Newport, Southend, Leicester, Sheffield and more are listed, all running throughout the month, and the newly-announced UK shows draw to a close with a gig in Cambridge on April 21.

Support acts for the tour are set to be announced at a later date and tickets for the April tour go on sale Friday 1st December at 10am GMT. Visit here to buy yours and check out a full list of new dates below.

Paul Weller’s new 2024 UK tour dates are:

APRIL

4 – Lighthouse, Poole

5 – Beacon, Bristol

6 – ICC Wales, Newport

8 – Cliffs Pavilion, Southend

9 – De Montfort Hall, Leicester

11 – City Hall, Sheffield

12 – Victoria Hall, Stoke

13 – Globe Theatre, Stockton

15 – Alhambra, Dunfermline

16 – King George’s Hall, Blackburn

17 – Barbican, York

19 – Engine Shed, Lincoln

20 – Waterside, Aylesbury

21 – Corn Exchange, Cambridge

The new run of live shows also follows a previously announced set of UK gigs Weller will be playing in 2024. Taking place in the summer, these include a stop at King John’s Castle in Limerick, a gig at Trinity College in Dublin, a slot at the Open Air Theatre in Scarborough and a sold-out show at the Edinburgh Castle Esplanade. Find any remaining tickets to these shows here.

To kick off the new year, however, Weller and his band will make a return to Japan for dates in January followed by a trip to Australia where Paul performs 3 nights at the iconic Sydney Opera House.

Advertisement

In other Paul Weller news, back in December 2021, the musician had to cut his UK tour short after he contracted coronavirus. The final three dates of his 2021 UK tour – which were due to run from December 3-5 in Norwich, Lincoln and Cambridge – were cancelled on December 3 after “a band member tested positive for COVID-19.