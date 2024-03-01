Paul Weller announces autumn 2024 UK tour with Liam Bailey

Paul Weller has announced a UK headline tour for later this year – you can find all the details below.
The former Jam frontman is due to hit the road in the autumn in support of his 17th solo album ’66’, which will be released on May 24 – the day before his 66th birthday (pre-order here).
Kicking off in Cheltenham on October 17, the stint also includes stop-offs in Brighton, Newcastle, Glasgow, Manchester, Llandudno, Liverpool and other locations throughout that month and into early November.
The tour is set to conclude with a performance at the Eventim Apollo in Hammersmith, London on November 8. Weller will be joined on the run by special guest opener Liam Bailey.
Tickets go on general sale at 10am GMT next Friday (March 8) – you’ll be able to buy yours here. Alternatively, fans can gain access to a pre-sale by pre-ordering ’66’ here before 5pm GMT next Tuesday (March 5).
For early access to tickets, you can pre-order new album 66 from the official PW store before 5pm next Tuesday, March 5th: https://t.co/IF8KtySyPd
If you’ve already pre-ordered the album, you’ll automatically get access.
Paul Weller’s autumn 2024 UK headline dates are as follows:
OCTOBER
17 – Cheltenham Centaur
18 – Portsmouth Guildhall
19 – Brighton Centre
21 – Nottingham Royal Concert Hall
22 – Wolverhampton Civic At The Halls
24 – Newcastle Upon Tyne O2 City Hall
25 – Newcastle Upon Tyne O2 City Hall
27 – Dundee Caird Hall
28 – Glasgow Barrowland
29 – Glasgow Barrowland
31 – Hull Connexin Live
NOVEMBER
01 – Manchester O2 Apollo
02 – Llandudno Venue Cymru
04 – Liverpool Olympia
05 – Bradford St Georges Hall
07 – Oxford New Theatre
08 – London Eventim Apollo
The gigs will follow Weller’s upcoming spring UK tour, which was announced last November.
The artist recently shared the single ‘Soul Wandering’ from the forthcoming ’66’. The 12-track record will also contain collaborations with Suggs, Bobby Gillespie and Noel Gallagher.