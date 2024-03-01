Paul Weller announces autumn 2024 UK tour with Liam Bailey

Paul Weller has announced a UK headline tour for later this year – you can find all the details below.

The former Jam frontman is due to hit the road in the autumn in support of his 17th solo album ’66’, which will be released on May 24 – the day before his 66th birthday (pre-order here).

Kicking off in Cheltenham on October 17, the stint also includes stop-offs in Brighton, Newcastle, Glasgow, Manchester, Llandudno, Liverpool and other locations throughout that month and into early November.

The tour is set to conclude with a performance at the Eventim Apollo in Hammersmith, London on November 8. Weller will be joined on the run by special guest opener Liam Bailey.

Tickets go on general sale at 10am GMT next Friday (March 8) – you’ll be able to buy yours here. Alternatively, fans can gain access to a pre-sale by pre-ordering ’66’ here before 5pm GMT next Tuesday (March 5).

For early access to tickets, you can pre-order new album 66 from the official PW store before 5pm next Tuesday, March 5th: https://t.co/IF8KtySyPd If you’ve already pre-ordered the album, you’ll automatically get access. (2/3) — Paul Weller (@paulwellerHQ) March 1, 2024

Paul Weller’s autumn 2024 UK headline dates are as follows:

OCTOBER

17 – Cheltenham Centaur

18 – Portsmouth Guildhall

19 – Brighton Centre

21 – Nottingham Royal Concert Hall

22 – Wolverhampton Civic At The Halls

24 – Newcastle Upon Tyne O2 City Hall

25 – Newcastle Upon Tyne O2 City Hall

27 – Dundee Caird Hall

28 – Glasgow Barrowland

29 – Glasgow Barrowland

31 – Hull Connexin Live

NOVEMBER

01 – Manchester O2 Apollo

02 – Llandudno Venue Cymru

04 – Liverpool Olympia

05 – Bradford St Georges Hall

07 – Oxford New Theatre

08 – London Eventim Apollo

The gigs will follow Weller’s upcoming spring UK tour, which was announced last November.

The artist recently shared the single ‘Soul Wandering’ from the forthcoming ’66’. The 12-track record will also contain collaborations with Suggs, Bobby Gillespie and Noel Gallagher.