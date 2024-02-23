Paul Weller announces new album ’66’ with introspective single ‘Soul Wandering’

Paul Weller has shared details of an upcoming album, titled ‘66’. Check out the new single ‘Soul Wandering’ below.

Announced today (February 23), the album marks the 17th solo album from the former frontman of The Jam and his 28th studio LP in total since launching his career back in 1977.

As suggested in the title, the LP comes in light of his upcoming 66th trip around the sun, and is set to be released on May 24th – the day before his 66th birthday.

With the album, Weller is set to take a more reflective approach than ever before, looking inward at his decisions and shedding light on the way that his creativity interacts with the wider world. It is also set to see him continue to push artistic boundaries in his music, as well as hold on to his roots.

The first teaser of the upcoming LP has also been shared by Weller in the form of the single ‘Soul Wandering’.

With an unmistakable Bowie-feel throughout, the track comes with a chunky, percussive groove and introspective lyrics that see Weller ponder his place in the universe. “Soul wandering/ Still searching/ And I want to believe/ In something greater than me/ And I’m humbled by the majesty of the sea/ And the stars and your love,” he sings.

According to a press release, ‘66’ will see the musician delve into topics including “faith, changing circumstances and the fractured realities of life in this turbulent age”, but at its core, boast a message of positivity and wisdom.

Across the 12 songs, a number of collaborations have also been lined up, including Madness frontman Suggs, Bobby Gillespie and Noel Gallagher. Gillespie features on the track above, while Suggs stars on one called ‘Ship Of Fools’ and Gallagher on ‘Jumble Queen’.

Elsewhere, there are two collaborations with French producer and recording artist Christophe Vaillant (Le Superhomard), while acclaimed Brooklyn trio Say She She add vocals to ‘In Full Flight’. Other guest stars appearing throughout the album include old friends including Dr Robert, Richard Hawley, Steve Brooks and Max Beesley.

Check out the album artwork and tracklisting below. Visit here to pre-order the album.

The ‘66’ tracklist is:

1. ‘Ship of Fools’

2. ‘Flying Fish’

3. ‘Jumble Queen’

4. ‘Nothing’

5. ‘My Best Friend’s Coat’

6. ‘Rise Up Singing’

7. ‘I Woke Up’

8. ‘A Glimpse of You’

9. ‘Sleepy Hollow’

10. ‘In Full Flight’

11. ‘Soul Wandering’

12. ‘Burn Out’

Today’s announcements come ahead of Weller and his band’s tour dates this Spring – all held in the UK.

These kick off on April 2 with a slot at Shepherds Bush Empire in London, and they see him play a further 14 shows across that month, including stops in Leicester, Bristol, Sheffield, York and Lincoln. The tour will wrap up on April 21 with a gig at the Corn Exchange in Cambridge. Visit here for a full list of dates and any remaining tickets.

In other Paul Weller news, earlier this year the rock veteran made headlines for both sharing his thoughts that younger artists don’t release enough music, and calling out those who see him as a heritage act.