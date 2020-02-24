News Music News

Paul Weller announces new album ‘On Sunset’ and massive UK tour

The Modfather hits the road...

Nick Reilly
Paul Weller (Picture: Press)

Paul Weller has announced details of his fifteenth solo album ‘On Sunset’, as well as confirming details of a massive UK tour for later this year.

The Modfather’s latest album will arrive on June 12th, marking his first record on Polydor. It follows on from 2018’s ‘True Meanings’.

Advertisement

He’ll support the release with a string of shows that kick off at Plymouth Pavillions at the end of October, before finishing up at London’s O2 Kentish Town Forum almost a month later.

Check out the dates in full below. Tickets will go on general sale this Friday (February 28) at 10AM.

OCTOBER 2020

29 PLYMOUTH PAVILION
30 SOUTHAMPTON GUILDHALL
31 BRIGHTON CENTRE

NOVEMBER 2020

02 HULL BONUS ARENA
03 YORK BARBICAN
05 LEICESTER DE MONTFORT HALL
06 LEICESTER DE MONTFORT HALL
07 BLACKBURN KING GEORGE’S HALL
09 CARLISLE SANDS CENTRE
10 MANCHESTER APOLLO
12 DUNDEE CAIRD HALL
13 NEWCASTLE CITY HALL
14 NEWCASTLE CITY HALL
16 EDINBURGH USHER HALL
17 BRADFORD ST GEORGE’S HALL
19 LONDON BRIXTON ACADEMY
20 O2 KENTISH TOWN FORUM

Having released ‘Other Aspects Live At The Royal Festival Hall’ last year (taking in the full gamut of his from The Jam and The Style Council to his solo work and last year’s acclaimed ‘True Meanings‘), Weller will be back to play shows across the UK this May – setting himself up well for festival season.
The full tour, which is detailed here, includes stop-offs in the likes of Cambridge, Norwich, Margate, Southend, Oxford, Stoke, Middlesbrough and Liverpool.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
NME Logo

The world’s defining voice in music and pop culture since 1952.

Join Our Mailing List

Sign Up Now >

© 2020 NME is a member of the media division of BandLab Technologies.