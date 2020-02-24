Paul Weller announces new album ‘On Sunset’ and massive UK tour

Paul Weller has announced details of his fifteenth solo album ‘On Sunset’, as well as confirming details of a massive UK tour for later this year.
The Modfather’s latest album will arrive on June 12th, marking his first record on Polydor. It follows on from 2018’s ‘True Meanings’.
We are excited to announce Paul Weller's new album ‘On Sunset’ & second UK tour for 2020!
There's a special fan pre-sale 10am this Wednesday Feb 26th.

He’ll support the release with a string of shows that kick off at Plymouth Pavillions at the end of October, before finishing up at London’s O2 Kentish Town Forum almost a month later.
Check out the dates in full below. Tickets will go on general sale this Friday (February 28) at 10AM.
OCTOBER 2020
29 PLYMOUTH PAVILION
30 SOUTHAMPTON GUILDHALL
31 BRIGHTON CENTRE
NOVEMBER 2020
02 HULL BONUS ARENA
03 YORK BARBICAN
05 LEICESTER DE MONTFORT HALL
06 LEICESTER DE MONTFORT HALL
07 BLACKBURN KING GEORGE’S HALL
09 CARLISLE SANDS CENTRE
10 MANCHESTER APOLLO
12 DUNDEE CAIRD HALL
13 NEWCASTLE CITY HALL
14 NEWCASTLE CITY HALL
16 EDINBURGH USHER HALL
17 BRADFORD ST GEORGE’S HALL
19 LONDON BRIXTON ACADEMY
20 O2 KENTISH TOWN FORUM