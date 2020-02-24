Paul Weller announces new album ‘On Sunset’ and massive UK tour

Paul Weller has announced details of his fifteenth solo album ‘On Sunset’, as well as confirming details of a massive UK tour for later this year.

The Modfather’s latest album will arrive on June 12th, marking his first record on Polydor. It follows on from 2018’s ‘True Meanings’.

We are excited to announce Paul Weller's new album ‘On Sunset’ & second UK tour for 2020! There‘s a special fan pre-sale 10am this Wednesday Feb 26th. Head here for info/access: https://t.co/T4EtC4RHrz. You have until 5pm tomorrow. General on sale this Friday Feb 28th. pic.twitter.com/XPS0OAw88j — Paul Weller (@paulwellerHQ) February 24, 2020

He’ll support the release with a string of shows that kick off at Plymouth Pavillions at the end of October, before finishing up at London’s O2 Kentish Town Forum almost a month later.

Check out the dates in full below. Tickets will go on general sale this Friday (February 28) at 10AM.

OCTOBER 2020 29 PLYMOUTH PAVILION

30 SOUTHAMPTON GUILDHALL

31 BRIGHTON CENTRE NOVEMBER 2020 02 HULL BONUS ARENA

03 YORK BARBICAN

05 LEICESTER DE MONTFORT HALL

06 LEICESTER DE MONTFORT HALL

07 BLACKBURN KING GEORGE’S HALL

09 CARLISLE SANDS CENTRE

10 MANCHESTER APOLLO

12 DUNDEE CAIRD HALL

13 NEWCASTLE CITY HALL

14 NEWCASTLE CITY HALL

16 EDINBURGH USHER HALL

17 BRADFORD ST GEORGE’S HALL

19 LONDON BRIXTON ACADEMY

20 O2 KENTISH TOWN FORUM

The full tour, which is detailed here , includes stop-offs in the likes of Cambridge, Norwich, Margate, Southend, Oxford, Stoke, Middlesbrough and Liverpool.