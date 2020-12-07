Paul Weller announces new rescheduled tour dates for 2021

Paul Weller has announced details of his latest rescheduled tour dates for 2021.

The Modfather was set to hit the road in March next year for an intimate UK tour, but it will now take place in November & December 2021, owing to the current pandemic and continued restrictions on public gatherings.

As well as the rescheduled dates, which can be seen in full below, he has added three shows in Bath, Sheffield and Lincoln.

We, unfortunately, have to announce that Paul's March 2021 tour will now take place in November and December 2021 due to the ongoing restrictions and uncertainty through the pandemic. We're sorry for any disappointment caused. pic.twitter.com/yNtlE8PSLe — Paul Weller (@paulwellerHQ) December 7, 2020

Despite the cancellation, a string of pre-planned dates next summer will still take place – including three nights at London’s O2 Academy Brixton and Kentish Town Forum.

In July, Weller become only the third artist to top the UK album chart in five consecutive decades, alongside Paul McCartney and John Lennon.

The former The Jam frontman shot to the top of the chart with his latest LP ‘On Sunset’.

In a four-star review of the album, NME wrote: “It might not be quite the experimental opus you feel Weller’s still holding back, but that feels a churlish complaint when the songs are this well-written.

“There’s a lightness of touch and a tenderness at ‘On Sunset”s heart that makes a song like ‘Old Father Tyme’, the record’s soulful and brass-lathered centrepiece, on which the 62-year-old stops to take stock of a life spent pushing things forwards, just that little bit more bittersweet.”