Paul Weller announces Spring 2020 UK tour

The Modfather cometh.

Paul Weller will be hitting the road again next year, with The Jam frontman announcing a tour for Spring 2020.

Having released ‘Other Aspects Live At The Royal Festival Hall’ earlier this year (taking in the full gamut of his from The Jam and The Style Council to his solo work and last year’s acclaimed ‘True Meanings‘), Weller will be back to play shows across the UK next May – setting himself up well for festival season.

Weller’s full dates are below. Tickets go on sale at 9am on Friday November 1, and will be available here.

Friday May 1, 2020 – CAMBRIDGE Corn Exchange

Saturday May 2, 2020 – NORWICH UEA

Monday May 4, 2020 – MARGATE Winter Gardens

Tuesday May 5, 2020 – SOUTHEND Cliffs Pavillion

Wednesday May 6, 2020 – OXFORD New Theatre

Friday May 8, 2020 – ABERDEEN Music Hall

Saturday May 9, 2020 – GLASGOW Barrowland

Sunday May 10, 2020 – MIDDLESBOROUGH Town Hall

Tuesday May 12, 2020 – LLAUNDUDNO Venue Cymru

Wednesday May 13, 2020 – LIVERPOOL Olympia

Thursday May 14, 2020 – STOKE Victoria Hall

Saturday May 16, 2020 – PORTSMOUTH Guildhall

With a new 007 film on the horizon, bookies are also eyeing up the chances of a track from the Modfather after it emerged that Weller and his friend Noel Gallagher had been working on a Bond theme song together.

“I want to write a James Bond theme tune,” said Weller. “I’ve got this half a song that me and Noel Gallagher worked on and I think it would be great for a Bond theme. There’s a bit of minor key going on. That would be an ambition definitely.”

Weller also recently joined Skunk Anansie on stage for a duet in London for a rendition of ‘You Do Something To Me’.