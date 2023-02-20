Paul Weller announces support acts for 2023 UK summer forest tour

Paul Weller has announced the support acts for his Forest Live 2023 gigs – find details below and purchase tickets for the gigs here.

As announced last month, the Modfather will play three outdoor gigs this June, performing on Thursday, June 8 at Westonbirt Arboretum, Gloucestershire, Friday, June 9 at Cannock Chase Forest, Staffordshire and Saturday, June 17 at Thetford Forest, Suffolk.

Speaking about the upcoming dates in a statement, Weller said: “I am very happy to be playing the Forest Live gigs again as they are always such great shows with such a great audience! See you there.”

Now, it’s been confirmed that he will be supported by Far From Saints, the new band of Stereophonics frontman Kelly Jones, and Manchester singer-songwriter Seb Lowe.

Paul is very happy to announce the amazing guest artists that will be supporting him for the Forest shows this Summer! The brilliant @Seb_lowe_music will be supporting, and joining as a very special guest at the shows is Kelly Jones' band @farfromsaints! pic.twitter.com/ZrufobkhZ4 — Paul Weller (@paulwellerHQ) February 20, 2023

Following the Forest Live gigs, Weller will headline Y Not Festival this July. The festival will return to Pikehall in Derbyshire from July 28-30, with Royal Blood topping the bill on the Friday night. Headlining the Saturday will be Kasabian, before Weller will close things out on Sunday. Meanwhile, Bombay Bicycle Club will start the party on Thursday July 27 for festivalgoers who turn up to the site early.

In December 2021 Weller had to cut his UK tour short after he contracted coronavirus. The final three dates of his 2021 UK tour – which were due to run from December 3-5 in Norwich, Lincoln and Cambridge – were cancelled on December 3 after “a band member tested positive for COVID-19”.

Weller then confirmed that he was the one who had tested positive. “I was so, so disappointed to not be able to finish the rest of the shows,” he wrote on Twitter. “I caught the dreaded COVID so that was that!” The Modfather then resumed touring across the UK last year.