Paul Weller cancels remaining 2021 tour dates due to COVID case in band

Paul Weller has cancelled his remaining UK tour dates “due to a band member testing positive for COVID-19”.

The former Jam frontman hit the road last month in support of his latest solo album, ‘Fat Pop (Volume 1)’, which came out in May. So far, he’s played in Oxford, Liverpool, Sheffield, Glasgow and other cities.

The Modfather was set to appear at the UEA LCR venue in Norwich tonight (December 3) before heading to Lincoln (4) and Cambridge (5). Now, Weller has scrapped the final three gigs on the stint as a result of a COVID infection.

“We are very sorry to announce that due to a band member testing positive for Covid-19, the remaining tour dates (Norwich 3rd Dec / Lincoln 4th Dec / Cambridge 5th Dec) will not be able to take place on their scheduled dates,” a rep wrote on social media this morning.

“We are working hard to see if we can reschedule the shows and will share more information on that as soon as we possibly can.”

The message concluded: “This is obviously incredibly disappointing news for not just the fans but Paul and the whole team involved, but we need to follow the guidelines to keep everyone as safe as possible.”

Weller’s UK tour, which was previously rescheduled due to COVID, will resume in March and continue throughout April. That second leg culminates in a three-night run of London shows (April 22, 23, 24) ahead of European dates in May/June. Find the full schedule here.

Earlier this year, Paul Weller received his sixth UK Number One solo album with ‘Fat Pop (Volume 1)’.

In a four-star review of the Modfather’s latest record, NME wrote: “[…] For the second time in less than a year he’s released a record that can sit safely among the best of his long career. Weller’s current purple patch is growing ever more potent.”