Paul Weller lands sixth Number One solo album with ‘Fat Pop (Volume 1)’

Paul Weller‘s ‘Fat Pop (Volume 1)’ has hit Number One on the UK’s Official Albums Chart, the singer’s sixth time reaching the summit as a solo artist.

He held off J. Cole‘s sixth album ‘The Off-Season’, which reached Number Two. Cole’s was the most streamed new album in the UK last week, while Weller’s top spot was reached with 91 per cent physical sales.

“To have people like an album and want to buy it is never taken for granted by me, so to have it go to Number One makes it even more special,” said Weller of the achievement.

It means Weller has now had a Number One album in five different decades. He first achieved the feat with The Jam‘s final album ‘The Gift’ in 1982, and then again with The Style Council‘s ‘Our Favourite Shop’ in 1985.

He also reached the top of the charts as a solo artist with 1995’s ‘Stanley Road’, 2002’s ‘Illumination’, 2008’s ’22 Dreams’, 2012’s ‘Sonik Kicks’ and last year’s ‘On Sunset’.

Weller knocked Rag ‘N’ Bone Man‘s latest album ‘Life By Misadventure’ from the top spot, which this week features at Number Three. St. Vincent‘s ‘Daddy’s Home’ and The Black Keys‘ ‘Delta Cream’ are new entries at Numbers Four and Five respectively.

In the singles chart, meanwhile, Tion Wayne and Russ Millions’ ‘Body’ held on to Number One for the third consecutive week.

Olivia Rodrigo‘s ‘Good 4 U’ is the only new entry in the singles chart at Number Two. The singer’s previous single ‘Driver’s License’ held the Number One spot for nine straight weeks earlier this year.

Earlier this week, meanwhile, Weller revealed that ‘Fat Pop’ might be his final record. “I don’t know if I’ll make any more records after this one; it’s hard to say at the moment,” he told fans in a Tim’s [Burges] Twitter Listening Party.