Paul Weller recalls recording with Paul McCartney in 1995: “We were shitting ourselves”

Paul Weller has reflected on the time he got to record a Beatles song with Paul McCartney as part of the supergroup The Smokin’ Mojo Filters.

The band consisted of Weller, McCartney, Noel Gallagher, Ocean Colour Scene’s Steve Cradock, Young Disciples’ Carleen Anderson and The Style Council’s Steve White.

The musicians came together in 1995 to record a track for charity record ‘The Help Album’, which raised money for War Child. Speaking in the new issue of Mojo, Weller said of the session: “When he did ‘Come Together’ with us we were shitting ourselves, so we recorded the backing track ahead of time: ‘Let’s get this down at least’.

“But when Macca came in he was great. He played some guitar on it and Wurlitzer and he did some BVs with us.”

The star continued to explain that he had been “nervous” to ask the Beatles icon to “do another take – like, with a bit more bass on the guitar”, but that McCartney had been “cool about that too”.

Weller added that he had looked to find similarities between himself and McCartney his whole life and saw them as “signs”. “The Macca connection was always important to me,” he said. “The fact he’s a Gemini, like me, I took as a sign. And he had a chipped tooth, like me. And I thought, ‘That’s another sign.'”

The veteran British star will release his new album ‘Fat Pop (Volume 1)’ on May 14. The record was written and recorded during the first coronavirus lockdown last year.

Last week (April 9) Weller shared another track from the album in ‘Shades Of Blue’. The song was written in collaboration with his daughter Leah.